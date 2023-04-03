Chandigarh, April 3
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai paid obeisance on the late actor-turned-Sikh activist's birth anniversary at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday.
Reena Rai was wearing a white suit and sported it with a saffron turban.
She said she prayed for Deep’s soul's peace and that she would take forward his legacy.
Deep Sidhu-- founder of ‘Waris Punjab De’--passed away in an accident on February 15 last year.
Reena was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident, but she escaped unhurt. Speaking with media, she said she was going to give the gift of education to the youth of Punjab on Deep’s birthday as this was the Sikh activist's dream.
Reena said,"Deep always believed that education was the most powerful weapon, which could change the world."
She, however, refused to speak on Amritpal Singh and reviving ‘Waris Punjab De’.
Reena Rai had planted a sapling in the memory of Deep Sidhu on March 10 last month at the same place where Deep Sidhu met with the accident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
Package contains three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48...