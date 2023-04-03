Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 3

Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai paid obeisance on the late actor-turned-Sikh activist's birth anniversary at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday.

Reena Rai was wearing a white suit and sported it with a saffron turban.

She said she prayed for Deep’s soul's peace and that she would take forward his legacy.

Deep Sidhu-- founder of ‘Waris Punjab De’--passed away in an accident on February 15 last year.

Reena was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident, but she escaped unhurt. Speaking with media, she said she was going to give the gift of education to the youth of Punjab on Deep’s birthday as this was the Sikh activist's dream.

Reena said,"Deep always believed that education was the most powerful weapon, which could change the world."

She, however, refused to speak on Amritpal Singh and reviving ‘Waris Punjab De’.

Reena Rai had planted a sapling in the memory of Deep Sidhu on March 10 last month at the same place where Deep Sidhu met with the accident.