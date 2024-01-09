Video: In broad daylight, '200 rounds' fired at Zira councillor’s house during wedding in Punjab's Ferozepur; police probe drug smuggling rivalry

Chandigarh, January 9
Over 200 bullets were allegedly fired by drug peddlers in broad daylight at Ferozepur in Punjab.
The incident took place in the Zira town falls under Ferozpur district. ADGP Parveen Kumar Sinha talking to the media said they have round- up some miscreants & the matter looks to be of drug smuggling rivalry. https://t.co/ElkitHNZ3Q pic.twitter.com/c5xqaiZ5zG— Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) January 8, 2024
The gunfire is said to have taken place in the house of a local councillor where a wedding was going on. A woman is said to be injured by two bullets.
ADGP Parveen Kumar Sinha said they had rounded up some suspects and were probing the incident. He said the incident could be related to the drug smuggling rivalry.
Meanwhile, the police have booked eight people for allegedly throwing bricks and firing at Zira councillor Resham Kaur.
SP Randhir Kumar said one of the relatives was hurt in the incident.
