Video of 21-yr-old woman drug addict goes viral

Nawanshahr, June 28

A shocking video of a 21-year-old woman lying unconscious purportedly under the influence of drugs has gone viral on the social media. According to the family members, her mother was also an addict and had died some time ago due to addiction.

Gurdas Maan appeals against drugs Chandigarh: Even as Punjab Government is formulating a new policy for combating the menace of drugs, famous Punjabi singer and actor Gurdas Maan has appealed to the people to support the Punjab Police drive ‘Drug-Free Punjab’ to save the present and future generations. In a video message relayed on different social media handles by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Maan said the problem of drugs was eating into the youth of the state and people need to join hands to check it.

The video is of Gudpad village in Aur block and the incident happened a few days ago. The police said the village was a drug hotspot. In June, six FIRs were registered and 41 gm heroin, along with intoxicating injections, was recovered from the village.

Police officials said it was yet to be ascertained whether the woman was under the influence of drugs. The family, however, confirmed she had been consuming drugs.

Sarpanch Kashmir Singh said the woman had been sighted in the village in the past. "People have told us she frequented the village to consume drugs," he added.

This is not the lone case. The Muktsar police had recently rescued a 21-year-old woman, a drug addict, who was found bound by chains at her residence. She was then admitted to a de-addiction centre. Earlier also, some videos from Amritsar had gone viral in which women were seen walking in an intoxicated state.

Aur SHO Naresh Kumari said the woman was assaulted by her partner, who is from Phillaur, on the day she was found unconscious.

The 60-year-old distressed father of the woman told The Tribune his daughter got hooked on drugs when she was 15 years old. "I was a football player and used to play kabaddi as well. I used to offer private coaching here. I suffered severe injuries and am physically disabled now. I do not have any money now. My daughter spends thousands of rupees on buying drugs. However, I have no idea where she gets the money from. I want her to get married, but it seems that will just remain a dream," said the woman's father.

"She was good at studies and could have achieved a lot," he adds.

The woman's paternal uncle said: "It is unfortunate to watch my niece's videos like this and people calling us up to enquire about her. We had never fathomed seeing such a day," he said.

Nawanshahr SSP Dr Mehtab Singh said: "The family members have not given us any names or the source of drugs. We are exercising precaution. We recently organised a cordon and search operation (CASO) there and have registered several FIRs in the area. She will be admitted to a de-addiction centre."

Sandeep Bhola, Deputy Medical Commissioner-cum-consultant psychiatrist at the de-addiction centre, said four woman drug addicts were currently admitted to the centre. "The centre can accommodate 15 addicts at a time," he said.

