 Video of 21-yr-old woman drug addict goes viral : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Video of 21-yr-old woman drug addict goes viral

Video of 21-yr-old woman drug addict goes viral

Seen unconscious at Aur block, a drug hotspot | Mother died of overdose, says father

Video of 21-yr-old woman drug addict goes viral

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, June 28

A shocking video of a 21-year-old woman lying unconscious purportedly under the influence of drugs has gone viral on the social media. According to the family members, her mother was also an addict and had died some time ago due to addiction.

Gurdas Maan appeals against drugs

Chandigarh: Even as Punjab Government is formulating a new policy for combating the menace of drugs, famous Punjabi singer and actor Gurdas Maan has appealed to the people to support the Punjab Police drive ‘Drug-Free Punjab’ to save the present and future generations. In a video message relayed on different social media handles by Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Maan said the problem of drugs was eating into the youth of the state and people need to join hands to check it.

The video is of Gudpad village in Aur block and the incident happened a few days ago. The police said the village was a drug hotspot. In June, six FIRs were registered and 41 gm heroin, along with intoxicating injections, was recovered from the village.

Police officials said it was yet to be ascertained whether the woman was under the influence of drugs. The family, however, confirmed she had been consuming drugs.

Sarpanch Kashmir Singh said the woman had been sighted in the village in the past. "People have told us she frequented the village to consume drugs," he added.

This is not the lone case. The Muktsar police had recently rescued a 21-year-old woman, a drug addict, who was found bound by chains at her residence. She was then admitted to a de-addiction centre. Earlier also, some videos from Amritsar had gone viral in which women were seen walking in an intoxicated state.

Aur SHO Naresh Kumari said the woman was assaulted by her partner, who is from Phillaur, on the day she was found unconscious.

The 60-year-old distressed father of the woman told The Tribune his daughter got hooked on drugs when she was 15 years old. "I was a football player and used to play kabaddi as well. I used to offer private coaching here. I suffered severe injuries and am physically disabled now. I do not have any money now. My daughter spends thousands of rupees on buying drugs. However, I have no idea where she gets the money from. I want her to get married, but it seems that will just remain a dream," said the woman's father.

"She was good at studies and could have achieved a lot," he adds.

The woman's paternal uncle said: "It is unfortunate to watch my niece's videos like this and people calling us up to enquire about her. We had never fathomed seeing such a day," he said.

Nawanshahr SSP Dr Mehtab Singh said: "The family members have not given us any names or the source of drugs. We are exercising precaution. We recently organised a cordon and search operation (CASO) there and have registered several FIRs in the area. She will be admitted to a de-addiction centre."

Sandeep Bhola, Deputy Medical Commissioner-cum-consultant psychiatrist at the de-addiction centre, said four woman drug addicts were currently admitted to the centre. "The centre can accommodate 15 addicts at a time," he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nawanshahr #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

2
India

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

3
Delhi

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

4
Delhi

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

5
India

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

6
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

7
Haryana

Man shot dead on KMP Expressway in Haryana’s Sonepat; body found in his car

8
Delhi

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

9
World

‘Deeply biased, lacks understanding of India’s social fabric’: India on US religious freedom report

10
India

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed new Foreign Secretary

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

Top News

Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt

Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt

Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...

Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse

Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse

Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence

Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3

Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3

24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...

National capital faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi

Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha

Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha

Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Two kidnap private company employee from Sector 53

Travel agents told to submit documents

Every 2nd Aadhaar application rejected over wrong info: DC

Chain of evidence incomplete, man walks free in drug case

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

No loud noise, chaos when iron rods fell on cars: Eyewitnesses at Delhi airport Terminal 1

Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years

Two boys drown in rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project work nears completion in Ludhiana

Health Minister reiterates promise to make Ludhiana Civil Hospital ICU operational

Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: DGSE issues monsoon instructions, teachers rue of vacation squandered for repair works

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions