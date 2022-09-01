Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, September 1
A day before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Talwandi Sabo, a two-month-old video showing AAP Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur being abused by her husband has gone viral on social media.
In the video, Kaur’s husband is seen shouting and hitting her. The video from July 10 is reportedly stated to be of Talwandi Sabo. It is learnt that no formal complaint has been filed in this incident by the AAP MLA.
Neither Baljinder Kaur nor her husband Sukhraj Ball is taking calls or stating anything over the issue.
Talking to The Tribune over phone, Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said, "I have seen the viral video and we will take suo moto notice in this incident. It is quite upsetting that a woman who raises public issues strongly is facing harassment at home."
Gulati added that she respects the privacy of Baljinder Kaur, but now the issue is out in the public as the video has gone viral.
Meanwhile, residents of Talwandi Sabo assembly segment are raising questions over the timing of the release of the video ahead of CM Mann’s visit and ask that why Baljinder Kaur was silent over this issue for the last two months.
CM Bhagwant Mann is to visit Takth Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo on Friday.
