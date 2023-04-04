Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Chandigarh, April 4
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Taking to Twitter, he said: “Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, men in flesh & blood come and go but institutions inspire generations. his genius is eternal.”
Sidhu Moosewala was an institution , men in flesh & blood come and go but institutions inspire generations . his genius is eternal. pic.twitter.com/bve2cL1r34— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 4, 2023
In the video shared on the micro-blogging site, the Congress leader said Moosewala cannot be tied to a party or state. “He was an inspiration for the entire world. He had made the whole state proud with his achievements. But such a big personality lost his life to a small incident.” Sidhu also raised question about his death. “Is it really what we see that happened or is there a bigger political conspiracy behind it. This is a big question? Govt's first duty is to save life and property,” he stated.
Navjot Sidhu had on Monday visited the residence of Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on to meet his parents. Addressing the media after the meeting, Sidhu also questioned as to why Moosewala’s security was pruned as next day he was killed and the same thing was happening with him now. “I don’t care that they want to silence my voice like Sidhu Moosewala, so that I do not speak the truth. I will not be hushed if they withdraw my security or take away the bulletproof car. Everyone knows who is doing this,” he said.
Cricketer-turned politician Navjot Sidhu came out of the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday after serving nearly 10 months in a 1988 road rage case.
Moosewala joined the Congress in December 2021, when Sidhu was the chief of the party's Punjab unit, and he had described the singer as a "youth icon".
