Vidhan Sabha goes hi-tech, uses tablets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Taking a major step towards paperless proceedings, Punjab Assembly today held the first session in which all documents were circulated on tablets installed on the benches of all the members as well the press gallery.

The Speaker announced that paperless proceedings of the session have started with National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). “We aim to take this to less paper to paperless direction. This is a proud moment for all of us,” he said.

Now, hard copies would not be circulated, he said. He said that documents would also be presented in the House through electronic mode and members and staff of the Legislative Assembly would get paperless facilities. During the session, initially, members were seen struggling with the new technology but a large army of IT professionals was present to assist them with the new technology.

Last month, the Assembly organised a two-day training session of NeVA and established a digital wing to make the functioning of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha hi-tech and to connect it with modern technology. The digital wings comprise an IT cell, NIC cell, modern training room (NeVA seva kendra), hi-tech control room, network control room among others.