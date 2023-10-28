Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 27

In the plot purchase case, the Vigilance Bureau, Bathinda, has issued summons to former Finance Minister and BJP leader Manpreet Badal for the second time and ordered him to appear at the Bathinda office on October 31.

Earlier, summons were issued by the Vigilance to Manpreet to appear on October 23, but he did not appear, citing back pain. At the same time, he submitted his medical certificate from the PGI, Chandigarh, to the Vigilance Bureau through its advocate. Along with this, Manpreet had also submitted his passport to the Vigilance on the orders of the High Court.

During this, Manpreet’s advocate Sukhdeep Singh Bhinder said he had been suffering from back pain since long, due to which he was unable to walk. Advocate Bhinder said he was undergoing treatment at the PGI.

On October 16, the High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Manpreet, but many important facts had come to light in this case, about which it was important to interrogate him, hence the VB has again examined him.

