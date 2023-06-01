Vigilance books AIG in DA case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Punjab Police AIG Ashish Kapoor, a PPS officer under arrest in connection with a corruption case, has now been booked for owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson stated that Kapoor has spent 120 per cent more than his known sources of income, and has come to own various expensive immovable and movable properties in Chandigarh and Mohali cities over the past five years.

Already lodged in patiala jail The accused, Kapoor, was brought from the Central Jail in Patiala on a production warrant and presented in the Mohali court. The Vigilance Bureau has been granted three days of police remand for further his interrogation.

A corruption case was registered against him and his wife Kamal Kapoor, after the veracity of claims about them acquiring unaccounted assets was confirmed in a vigilance inquiry.

A spokesperson of the VB stated that an FIR was registered against the police officer and his wife Kamal Kapoor under Sections 13 (1) (b), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at the VB police station in Mohali. The spokesperson said, “During the investigation, it was found that between August 1, 2017, and August 31, 2022, the accused had acquired various unaccounted immovable and movable assets in his name and in the name his wife in Chandigarh and Mohali cities.”