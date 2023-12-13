Vigilance Bureau arrests 9 chemists in Punjab for obtaining licences 'fraudulently'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh December 12

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested nine chemists for obtaining D-Pharmacy licences in a fraudulent manner in connivance with some privately managed pharmacy colleges in the state.

The VB had registered an FIR on December 8 under Sections 420, 465, 466, 468, 120-B of the IPC in Ludhiana against former registrars and officials of the Punjab State Pharmacy Council (PSPC) for committing irregularities in admissions, registration and issuing licences of D-Pharmacy to students in private colleges.

In this case, accused Parveen Kumar Bharadwaj and Dr Tejvir Singh, both former registrars of the PSPC, along with Superintendent Ashok Kumar, have already been arrested.

An official spokesperson of the VB said during investigation, Section 409 and 467 of the IPC along with Sections 7, 7-A, 8, 13(1) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act had also been added. He said the investigation revealed that fake certificates were issued to 143 students between 2005 and 2022 besides fraudulent practices in admissions and registration at the PSPC.

He said nine pharmacists had been named and arrested in this case. They had been found indulged in giving bribe money to owners/principals of private pharmacy colleges for getting forged 10+2 and D-Pharmacy certificates and fake registration certificates from the PSPC. All accused are running medical shops.

He added that the arrested accused are Umesh Kumar of Bhadson, Patiala; Mohammad Aslam of Malerkotla; Abdul Sataar of Lasosoi, Malerkotla; Mohammad Maneer of village Binjokee Khurd, Malerkotla; Gurdeep Singh of Mandi Gobindgarh; Puneet Sharma of Bahdargarh, Patiala, Ravinder Kumar of village Chappar, Patiala; Ashok Kumar of Barnala and Maninder Singh of Rahon Road, Ludhiana.

The accused had got D-Pharmacy degrees from Punjab Multipurpose Medical Institute Sehna, Barnala; Lord Krishna College of Pharmacy, Lehragaga, Sangrur; Onkar College of Pharmacy, Sajuma, Sunam, Sangrur; Ma Sarswati College of Pharmacy, Abohar; GHG College of Pharmacy, Raikot, Ludhiana, and Lala Lajpat Rai College of Pharmacy, Moga.

Further investigation in this case is under progress to further scrutinise the roles of other officials, employees, and clerks of the PSPC, along with individuals associated with private colleges, he added.

College Principals ‘bribed’ for certificates