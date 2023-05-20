Vigilance Bureau battles manpower shortage

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, May 19

Due to a massive increase in work last year, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) is struggling with a severe shortage of manpower.

According to sources, the VB has got approval to double its strength of staff (from constable to inspector) from present 503 to 1,159. Therefore, a proposal has been drafted so that of the 607 posts of constable and 127 posts of sub-inspector, 202 constables and 42 SIs will be directly recruited through the Subordinate Service Selection Board.

The remaining 405 posts of constable and 85 posts of SI will be filled through deputation from the Police Department. The directly recruited officials will remain posted in the Vigilance Bureau even after their promotions to the next ranks.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had granted approval to creation of 656 posts of executive staff in the Vigilance Bureau. This was conveyed to the DGP for provision of the required manpower on attachment basis. However, the DGP expressed inability to provide staff from the Police Department.

The Director, Prosecution, Punjab, has attached legal officers to the VB at the range-level. To assist the legal work, a proposal has been made to directly recruit 12 Assistant Law Officers through the selection board.

A senior VB functionary said as most of the police officials are deputed from the Punjab Armed Police, it takes time for them to get used to investigation and other work at the Vigilance Bureau.

“These directly recruited officials, by undergoing special training and professional courses, will be able to acquire more skills related to VB working,” the functionary said.