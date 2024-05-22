Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

Jalandhar, May 22
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday registered a case against the 26 accused, including Managing Editor of Ajit Group of Publications Barjinder S Hamdard and IAS officer Vinay Bublani, for alleged misappropriation of funds in the construction of Rs 315 crore Jang-e-Azadi Memorial project at Kartarpur near here.
The VB has arrested 15 people -- Ludhiana-based builder Deepak Singal and 14 PWD officials -- in the case.
A case under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range.
While Hamdard has relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court on his arrest for a week, Bublani is learnt to be absconding.
The foundation stone of the project was laid by late CM Parkash Singh Badal and it was inaugurated by former CM Capt Amarinder Singh.
Badal had appointed Hamdard as president of the executive committee and Bublani as chief executive officer for supervising the construction work.
The VB has pointed to a loss of Rs 27.23 crore to the government exchequer by way of extra payments having been paid to the contractors.
A family member of Hamdard said they are yet to get a copy of the FIR but refused to comment further.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Want fair probe, justice in Swati Maliwal assault case as incident has two versions: Arvind Kejriwal
In an interview to PTI, the chief minister says the matter i...
Delhi's North Block receives bomb threat; security officers conduct searches
The North Block houses the Home Ministry
UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help
Latest Home Office statistics reveal a 76 per cent drop in o...
Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke
Actor Juhi Chawla visits the actor at the hospital
Election Commission appoints Nilabh Kishore as Ludhiana police commissioner, Rahul S as Jalandhar police commissioner
A letter has been sent to the Chief Electoral Officer, Punja...