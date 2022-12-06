Vigilance Bureau gets prosecution sanction against former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Chandigarh, December 6
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday got prosecution sanction from the administrative department of state government against former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to prosecute him in the competent court.
He was arrested by the VB in June for his alleged involvement in the organised corruption pertaining to the issuance of permits for cutting of Khair trees, transfer of officials, purchases, and issuance of NOCs, etc., in the department.
Stating this, a spokesperson of the VB said a corruption case under FIR No. 7 dated 06-06-2022 under Section 7, 7-A 13 (A)(1) (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, and 120-B of IPC was registered at VB police station flying squad, SAS Nagar.
This case was registered against the former forest minister, contractors and officials of forest department for allegedly indulging in corrupt activities.
