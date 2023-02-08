 Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL official for graft : The Tribune India

Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL official for graft

Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL official for graft

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 7

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a PSPCL official, Bakhshish Singh, posted as a junior engineer (JE) at the Guruharsahai substation, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from complainants Dalip Singh of Kuti village and Pawan Kumar of Guruharsahai.

VB officials said the complainants had alleged that the JE was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 in four instalments for installing a meter and transformer for one of their wheat flour mills at Mothanwali village.

The complainants had recorded the entire conversation and made mobile video clips while handing over the bribe to the JE at different times.

Later, the VB investigated the allegations and registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the JE at the bureau’s police station in Ferozepur. Further investigation is under progress.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

2
Nation

Woman SHO caught on camera getting massage from constable on duty in UP's Kasganj police station; video goes viral

3
Nation

India a case study on government-business tango, PM Modi deserves gold medal for facilitating Adani's rise: Rahul Gandhi

4
Nation

Indian Army airlifts 30-bed field hospital to quake-hit Turkey

5
Diaspora

Johns Hopkins names Indian-American student as 'world's brightest' for second consecutive year

6
Ludhiana

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

7
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

8
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

9
J & K

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

10
Nation

Supreme Court dismisses plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge

Don't Miss

View All
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Top News

PM aided Adani’s meteoric rise: Rahul attacks govt; BJP calls charge baseless

PM aided Adani's meteoric rise: Rahul attacks govt; BJP calls charge baseless

SC junks plea, Gowri sworn in as HC judge

SC junks plea, Gowri sworn in as HC judge

Appointment opposed over ‘BJP link’

JEE-Main result out, 20 score perfect 100

JEE-Main result out, 20 score perfect 100

NTA to declare ranks after session 2 in April

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Supreme Court to hear plea against bail to Bikram Singh Majithia in 4 weeks

Supreme Court to hear plea against bail to Bikram Singh Majithia in 4 weeks


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from tricity

BMW Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Harmehtab Singh’s sentence

Now, Sampark centres in Chandigarh to open on Sunday too

Chandigarh MC approves Rs 2,176.43 crore budget

Shraddha Walkar was ‘living in constant fear of getting killed by Aaftab’: Delhi Police to court

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday AAP plea seeking mayoral election in Delhi MC

Yamuna pollution: Delhi L-G writes to Haryana CM on lack of progress in setting up sewage treatment plants

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases

Overwhelming response to public mines

Schools find it hard to appoint women staff for students in buses

Smuggler nabbed in Ludhiana after hot chase

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

New bus stand to open in Patiala on April 1: PRTC MD

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Patiala

Punjab Science Congress kicks off

Acquisition for road: Farmers seek fair price for land