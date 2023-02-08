Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL official for graft

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 7

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a PSPCL official, Bakhshish Singh, posted as a junior engineer (JE) at the Guruharsahai substation, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from complainants Dalip Singh of Kuti village and Pawan Kumar of Guruharsahai.

VB officials said the complainants had alleged that the JE was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 in four instalments for installing a meter and transformer for one of their wheat flour mills at Mothanwali village.

The complainants had recorded the entire conversation and made mobile video clips while handing over the bribe to the JE at different times.

Later, the VB investigated the allegations and registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the JE at the bureau’s police station in Ferozepur. Further investigation is under progress.