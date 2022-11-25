Vigilance Bureau starts probing ‘disproportionate assets’ case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni

Pawan Jaiswar
Amritsar, November 25
The Vigilance Bureau has started an inquiry into the alleged disproportionate assets case against former state deputy chief minister OP Soni.
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh confirmed the development saying Soni had been summoned to join the inquiry on Saturday.
He said a complaint had been forwarded by the Punjab government to hold the probe.
He was the deputy chief minister in the previous Congress government.
