Vigilance Bureau summons four Congress leaders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

The Vigilance Bureau today issued revised summons to former Media Adviser BIS Chahal for March 23 after he had failed to appear before the Bureau officials today. He has been summoned in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

A vigilance official said Congress ex-MLA Kuldeep Vaid has been called to join an inquiry against him on March 20 in a DA case.

The Vigilance has also summoned ex-ministers Brahm Mohindra and Vijay Inder Singla on March 17 at Patiala and Sangrur VB police statoins for inquiry in corruption complaints lodged against them.