Vigilance calls Barjinder Singh Hamdard on June 16 again

Jalandhar, June 11
Having earlier summoned him on May 29, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has summoned Managing Editor of the Ajit Group of Publications Barjinder Singh Hamdard once again on June 16.
Hamdard has been handed over a 17-point questionnaire in connection with allegations of fund misuse in the construction of Jang-e-Azadi Memorial at Kartarpur. The Padma Bhushan awardee had earlier sought time from the VB and had not appeared on May 29.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags ‘gaps’
Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...
14 Punjab women still stuck in Oman
Of 11 agents booked, nine absconding
Petrol, diesel dearer as VAT hiked in Punjab
Move part of govt’s additional resource mobilisation drive |...