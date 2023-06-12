Vigilance calls Barjinder Singh Hamdard on June 16 again

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 11

Having earlier summoned him on May 29, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has summoned Managing Editor of the Ajit Group of Publications Barjinder Singh Hamdard once again on June 16.

Hamdard has been handed over a 17-point questionnaire in connection with allegations of fund misuse in the construction of Jang-e-Azadi Memorial at Kartarpur. The Padma Bhushan awardee had earlier sought time from the VB and had not appeared on May 29.