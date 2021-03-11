Vigilance panels to monitor wheat distribution in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered the constitution of vigilance committees at the district, block and fair price shop levels to monitor the distribution of wheat under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

These committees will also monitor the home delivery of “atta”, which is expected to be started in the near future.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Lal Chand Kataruchak said the government had laid special emphasis on strengthening people’s participation in governance and, therefore, the committees would have substantial public representation.

The vigilance committees would be tasked with supervising the implementation of all schemes under the National Food Security Act, he said.

These would also inform the district administration in writing about any violation, malpractice or misappropriation of funds found in the implementation of the schemes, he added.

The minister said a fair representation of all sections of society, including Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, women or beneficiaries of the scheme, would be ensured. This would ensure the panels were fair in their working.

The state government distributes wheat @ 5kg per beneficiary per month to 1.5 crore individuals, which translates to 40 lakh families. Antodaya families get a uniform allocation of 35 kg per month per family.

Recently, the Cabinet had approved home delivery of “atta” to the beneficiaries, which is slated to commence from October 1.

