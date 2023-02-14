Vigilance team nabs bill clerk at Abohar tehsil office accepting Rs 10000 bribe

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 14

As part of the anti-corruption drive launched by the Punjab government, the Ferozepur team of the Vigilance Department caught a bill clerk red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the tehsil complex here. Police have taken bill clerk Rohit Kumar into custody.

DSP Vigilance Raj Kumar said that the department had received a complaint that bill clerk Rohit Kumar, who was earlier working in Fazilka and is now posted here, had demanded Rs 21,000 from the complainant for passing the bill and the deal was finalized for Rs 20,000. The complainant had given Rs 10,000 earlier and after that he lodged the complaint.

Today, the Vigilance team laid a trap. As soon as Rohit Kumar took Rs 10,000 from the complainant, a team of Vigilance Department caught him red-handed. Vigilance Inspector Navneet Kaur was present on this occasion. The team said that after registering a case against him, Rohit will be presented in the court and remand will be requested. Further action will then be taken. The team has also seized some office records.

#Abohar #Ferozepur