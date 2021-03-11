Vigyan yatra for govt schoolchildren

Tribune News Service

Barnala, August 10

In order to develop scientific temperament in school students and give them an opportunity to explore the world of science, the Mukh Mantri Vigyan Yatra Pushpa Gujral Science City was launched today by Minister for Science and Technology Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer here at Government Senior Secondary School, Sandhu Patti.

The minister said 1.25 lakh students from government schools would be shown the colourful and knowledgeable world of science at Kapurthala’s Pushpa Gujral Science City under the initiative. The minister said the CM vigyan yatra was a step towards bringing children closer to science subject thereby increasing their enrolment for science courses.

“This will have a positive effect and help increasing number of employment opportunities for youngsters by making them more employable and creating entrepreneurs,” he said. He flagged off four buses carrying 300 students of government schools to the science city.