Vijay Sampla resigns as NCSC chairperson, may get organisational responsibility in BJP: Sources

PTI

New Delhi, July 18

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairperson Vijay Sampla is believed to have resigned from his post as he is likely to be given organisational responsibility in the BJP in the upcoming elections, sources said on Tuesday.

Sampla has been holding the charge of NCSC chairperson since 2021.

He has tendered his resignation as he is expected to be given organisational responsibility in the BJP for the upcoming elections, sources said.

Sampla, 62, a prominent Dalit face from Punjab, began his political career in 1998 as the sarpanch of Sofipind village in Jalandhar Cantonment.

Sampla won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Hoshiarpur in Punjab and was the minister of state for social justice and empowerment in the first Narendra Modi government from 2014 to 2019.

Earlier, he served as chairman, Punjab Dalit Vikas Parishad; state coordinator, Anusuchit Jati Aarakshan Bachao Manch, and chairman, Bharat Gaurav. He also served as chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Punjab from 2009-12.

#BJP #Dalits #Narendra Modi #Vijay Sampla