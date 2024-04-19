Vijay Sampla to hold meeting with BJP workers in Hoshiarpur; says no plan to join SAD ‘as of today’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 19

Former BJP state president and ex-Union MoS Vijay Sampla has invited party workers in Hoshiarpur at 4 pm today. He said, “There is no plan to join Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as of today”, adding that the future course of action depends on the response from workers at the meeting.

Miffed over not getting BJP ticket from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat, Sampla reportedly held a meeting with the Akali leadership on Thursday after which he was “called to Delhi by the BJP high command for talks”.

A series of three tweets that Sampla posted, and removing “Modi ka parivar” from his X account, led to speculations that he was in talks with other parties.

