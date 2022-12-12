MP Vikramjit Singh proposes Rs 50-crore corpus for multi-skill centres in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney has put forward a proposal of accumulating a corpus of Rs 50 crore for setting up 25 centres of excellence in the state, in collaboration with the Government of India.

Rs 10 cr given by state govt for ITIs Rs 20 cr will be given by Centre under the STRIVE scheme. Rs 10 cr has been already provided by the state government for the renovation of ITIs. Vikramjit Singh Sahney, RS member

A total of 1,008 youths of the state received job letters by Sun Foundation under private sector. The job letters were handed over to the beneficiaries by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan at Multi-Skill Development Centre here today.

Sun Foundation, chaired by Vikramjit, runs short-term courses in fitter, graphic designing, nursing, food and beverage, customer care, data entry, etc. In a new initiative, training for Army recruitment has also been started.

Talking about the corpus plan, Vikramjit said Rs 20 crore would be given by Centre under the STRIVE scheme (Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement). “Rs 10 crore has been already provided by the state government for the renovation of ITIs, while one more instalment of Rs 10 crore will be released by the Finance minister.”

“The balance amount of Rs 10 crore will be released through my MPLAD Fund and personal contribution. My goal is to give at least 50,000 jobs to the trained students in these ITIs. All the present ITI will be upgraded to a world-class skill centre with the latest machinery and as per industry needs,” he said.

Handing over job letters, Sandhwan said, “The Chief Minister and his Cabinet is there to support this noble cause.”

#vikramjit singh sahney