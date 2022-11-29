Vikramjit Singh Sahney: All MPs must unite for development of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

Members of Parliament (MPs) from Punjab should unite to plead the case of the state with the central government in both Houses of Parliament. Since the state needs resources to carry on its development agenda, all MPs, irrespective of their political affiliation, should jointly take up issues with the Centre and ensure a steady flow of funds for the state.

These views were expressed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, here today.

“We should work together for at least four years. We can pursue our individual and party agendas in the final year before elections,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP was here to give a report card on his performance for the first 100 days in the office. The MP also reiterated that Chandigarh would always remain the capital of Punjab, and the construction of a separate Vidhan Sabha for Haryana was in violation of the principles on which reorganisation of the states was done.

Addressing mediapersons, Sahney said, “I took up the issue of Punjab’s representation in committees on the MSP and CACP, raised the issue of non-Centralisation of Panjab University, abolition of the GST on the SGPC run serais and have been continuously demanding a comprehensive financial package for Punjab,” he said.

The MP said he had also started a Shaheed Bhagat Singh Education Fund, gave scholarships to deserving students from lower income groups, besides taking up the issue of rectifications needed in Jallianwala Bagh to preserve history.

Sahney said his dream project of offering jobs to the youth of Punjab would soon materialise. One thousand youth in Amritsar would be offered jobs in the first week of December, he added.

“These jobs will be provided in different private sectors like hospitality, call centres, hospitals, including that of electricians and plumbers. The Ludhiana ITI is being converted into centre of excellence with latest machinery and equipment with industry linkage costing around Rs 2.5 crore,” he said, adding that this was possible only because of the active support of CM Bhagwant Mann.

