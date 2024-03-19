‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ messages on WhatsApp spark controversy

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, March 18
The sudden popping of WhatsApp messages from the ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ along with a letter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking feedback and suggestions from the public has sparked controversy.
The AAP leadership in Patiala has raised objections to the message, labelling it as an indirect attempt to sway voters and misusing public data to conduct an opinion poll.
District president (urban) of the AAP Tejinder Mehta has denounced the message as political propaganda aimed at influencing voters. He expressed concerns that by gathering feedback, the Central Government could potentially exploit public data to gauge public sentiment and party’s prospects in specific constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Moreover, Mehta criticised the message for referencing the Government of India instead of being disseminated through the official BJP channel, deeming it a violation of the code of conduct.
He further stated that they had brought to the attention of the party high command the BJP’s use of WhatsApp for political propaganda.
The WhatsApp message, sent to several Indian WhatsApp users, by ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ sought feedback and suggestions from residents related to government schemes and policies.
The pdf file attached with the message is a letter from Prime Minister mentioning government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Matru Vandana Yojana, etc, and seeking suggestions from the people over government initiatives and schemes.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...