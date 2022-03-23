Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, March 22

Irked over drug-related deaths and supply of contraband in the district, villagers have taken it upon themselves to fight the menace by nabbing peddlers. Four deaths have been reported due to drug overdose in Bathinda district in the past 10 days.

The panchayat of Sema village has passed a resolution to boycott those supporting drug peddlers and asked villagers not to secure bail for the accused.

On Monday, 18-year-old Akashdeep of Dhobiana Basti, reportedly died due to drug overdose. On Saturday, Arshdeep Singh of Bhai Rupa and Gagandeep Singh of Pakka Kalan also allegedly died due to overdose. Similarly, 25-year-old Pala Singh died allegedly due to overdose at Jhumba village on March 11.

Jagsir Singh Jhumba, BKU Ekta Ugrahan leader, said: “A 21-member committee has been constituted under the banner ‘Anti-Chitta front’ at Jhumba village to tackle the sale of drugs. We have warned drug suppliers against selling contraband at the village.”

Panchayat members have been passing resolutions and making announcements from gurdwaras in this regard.