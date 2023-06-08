Villagers apprise Banwarilal Purohit of issues

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, June 7

Villagers living near the International Border apprised Governor Banwarilal Purohit of the problems faced by them. His visit also included a trip to the Kartarpur corridor.

An hour before the Governor was scheduled to land at a nearby helipad, a sharp drizzle sent officials scurrying for cover. The venue, in this case the village school, was too congested to host a VIP visit of the Governor’s stature.

This was the Governor’s second visit to the area in the past five months. Earlier, he had toured villages in the first week of February. At that time, he had held a press conference in Gurdaspur. Later, the Governor visited the Kartarpur corridor where he also presided over a meeting of security agencies.

The villagers told the Governor that drugs and unemployment were the main problems being faced by them. They demanded that a retreat ceremony be held at the Kartarpur corridor on the lines of the one held at the Attari-Wagah border.