Villagers block highway over death of lineman

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, September 27

Family members and residents of various villages blocked the Fazilka-Ferozepur highway in Jalalabad town today, demanding action against those responsible for the death of a contractual lineman. The latter had died while fixing a fault in the town on September 26.

The villagers sat on the road, which led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road. Shiv Sankar (37), a contractual lineman had climbed atop a transformer to fix a fault on Ariyanwala road. But all of a sudden the power supply got restored and he got electrocuted and died. The protesting contractual employees alleged that due to negligence of some officials Shankar died.

The victim is survived by wife and two minor children. The villagers said that he was the only bread earner of the family as his parents were also dependent upon him.

They have demanded suitable compensation and job for the wife of the deceased.

Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj also joined the dharna.

