Villagers continue dharna outside Abohar school

Abohar, May 26
Hundreds of villagers continued their protest outside Government High School at Muhar Sona village. Besides Muhar Sona, residents of Muhar Khiva Mansa, Muhar Khiva Bhawani and Muhar Jamsher villages also participated in the sit-in.
Jagdish Singh Mansa, a member of the core panel of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said the gram panchayats had been demanding implementation of the decision of the previous Congress government to upgrade the high school to the senior secondary level.
He said in the presence of administrative officials, then MLA Davinder Singh Ghubaya had inaugurated the “upgraded” senior secondary school and laid its foundation stone. At that time, about 70 children were admitted to the senior secondary classes. However, the AAP government has refused admission to the senior secondary classes.
