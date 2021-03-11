Villagers mistook gunshots fired at Sidhu Moosewala for crackers

Tribune News Service

Mansa, May 30

The moment gunshots rang out targeting singer Sidhu Moosewala yesterday, residents of Jawaharke village took these for celebratory firecrackers at a house.

A bullet lodged in the wall of a temple near the crime scene a day after the incident served as a grim reminder of the brutal killing. The bullet mark is just one of many on the walls of houses in the vicinity.

Area residents thronged the crime scene today, some out of respect for the singer-turned-politician and others out of curiosity.

ADGP (Anti-Gangster Task Force) Parmod Ban along with AIG Gurmeet Chauhan and other officials visited the scene and took stock of the situation and inquired about the incident from police officials present.

Recalling the incident, resident Makhan Singh said: “We we’re playing cards when we heard gunshots near the village temple. At first, we thought firecrackers were being burst at a house. A little later, we learnt it was an attack on Moosewala. We ran to the scene and pulled him out of the vehicle before taking him to hospital.”

#sidhu moosewala