Villagers oppose 5G tower in Ferozepur

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, January 19

After launching a successful crusade against the ethanol plant, the panchayat of Ratol Rohi village, located close to the controversial unit in Mansurwala village, has now passed a resolution against the construction of a 5G tower.

The development comes following allegations by villagers that cracks had appeared in their houses during laying of the tower foundation.

The land on which the tower is being constructed belongs to Sandeep Singh Dhillon, who is one of the Sanjha Morcha member that spearheaded the protest against the ethanol plant.

As per information, though the company has agreed to pay compensation for any damage to houses where cracks have reportedly appeared, yet villagers are not ready for the installation of the tower.

“Due to work on 15 feet deep foundation, cracks have appeared in walls of our houses,” said Resham Singh, a resident of Ratol Rohi village. The other two houses where cracks have reportedly surfaced belong to Ranjit Singh and Malkit Singh, who have also opposed the construction of the tower.

Sarpanch Manjinder Kaur said, “Villagers believe that several diseases can spread due to these towers. So, the panchayat agreed to pass a resolution against construction of such towers.”

Billah Singh, another villager said due to radiation from such towers, eye sight and memory of villagers could get affected. So, they would not allow tower here, he said.

When contacted, Sandeep Singh Dhillon said there were already several such towers in their village. “The land belongs to my ancestors. I have nothing to do with this matter. It is between the company and villagers,” he said.

Gagandeep Singh, SDM, Zira, said, “Action will be taken if we get a written complaint in this connection,” the SDM said.