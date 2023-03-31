Villagers pin hopes on Punjab CM for canal water

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 30

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s announcement to supply canal water till the tail-ends has revived the hopes of residents of 60 villages in Sangrur. All these villages have never been covered under the canal irrigation network.

“CM Bhagwant Mann has revived our hopes. The previous governments failed to look into the matter. Mann is the first CM who has taken this matter seriously,” said Jagtar Singh, a farmer.

Farmers said groundwater table had been declining at a rapid pace and 66 villages had been included in a dark zone.

They claimed that the canal project was first announced in 1986 and then again in 2014, but nothing happened on the ground.

The affected villages constitute four Assembly segments, including Malerkotla, Amargarh, Dhuri and Mehal Kalan.

Jarnail Singh Jahangir of the Nehari Paani Prapati Sangharash Committee said, “We have decided to start an indefinite protest in May. The CM should ensure time-bound delivery of the project.”

Dhuri SDM Amit Gupta said the matter was in the knowledge of CM Mann, who had ordered quick survey of the affected villages. “Senior officials are conducting the field survey,” said Gupta.