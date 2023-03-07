Villagers’ protest for canal water ends after govt’s assurance

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 6

Under the banner of the Nehari Paani Prapati Sangharash Committee, residents of around 60 villages, which are without canal water as these have not been covered under irrigation system yet, today organised a mahapanchayat at Dhuri, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s constituency.

Earlier, villagers had announced that they would intensify their fight to get canal water, but after Mann gave them time to meet him on March 13, they ended their protest. Some senior officials said the government had already started work for providing canal water and ordered a quick survey of the affected villages to take further action.

The main demands of the residents include laying of underground pipes in all villages for the canal water supply and action against factories releasing effluents in canals.

“If the authorities fail to arrange meeting with the CM as promised, we will organise a weeklong protest in front of his office at Dhuri,” said Jarnail Singh Jahangir, president of the committee.