Ludhiana: Villagers seek better health facilities as AAP comes to power

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 20

After the landslide victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), residents have pinned their hopes on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, especially those in the rural areas. Better healthcare facilities are what villagers are expecting from the new government.

Villagers had the worst time during the pandemic as medical officers and other staff posted in rural dispensaries were reportedly deputed at urban hospitals.

Lakhwinder Singh, who resides near Samrala, said, “During the Covid wave, there was no doctor in the dispensary. We had to go all the way to the district hospital in case of emergency. Despite witnessing fall in Covid cases, things have not changed as many dispensaries are without doctors and medicines.”

In 2021, around 600 rural dispensaries out of 1,183, were transferred back to the Department of Health from the Rural Development Department. As a result, some doctors posted at these dispensaries, were moved to primary health centres.

In addition to this, villagers also faced problem related to shortage of medicine. Rural dispensaries did not receive medicine during the pandemic as the staff was on deputation.

Last year, during the outbreak of dengue, rural dispensaries did not have a stock of basic medicines, including paracetamol. Tirat Singh from Machhiwara said, “I had dengue last year. When I went to the village dispensary, I was told that they did not have medicine. I hope the new government will address this issue.”

Dr JP Narula, state chief, Rural Medical Services Association, said: “Rural population has the right to quality healthcare and it can only be achieved through infrastructure upgradation, recruitment of staff, medicine supply and adoption of confidence building measures among all the stakeholders.”

“In 2011, services of rural medical officers were regularised. Rural pharmacist and other staff is still on contract,” said Dr Narula. Recently, around 129 rural medical officers optionally merged with the Department of Health due to lack of PG quota despite exclusive rural service.

It is pertinent to mention that the last recruitment of rural medical officers was done in 2012 and 560 rural dispensaries serve residents of around 12,600 villages in the state.

