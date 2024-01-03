Violating norms, Punjab govt to purchase biometric machines from PTA funds

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, January 2

In violation of its own guidelines, the state’s Department of Higher Education has ordered purchase of biometric attendance machines from the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) funds. The machines are to be used for teaching and non-teaching staff.

The Higher Education Director had last month instructed all college principals to ensure biometric attendance system from January 2024 in their colleges. However, instead of using any other funds, he ordered the purchase of machines from either Higher Education Society Funds or the PTA funds.

Guidelines on the spending of PTA funds, which are charged from students exclusively, do not mention that they can be used for such activities. As per the original mandate, PTA funds must be used for the welfare of students only. The activities include organising youth festivals, holding lectures, etc.

The PTA funds, however, have always been always misused by successive governments. A few years ago, the government had ordered the hiring of guest faculty from these funds. Recently, the government even tried to use Rs 5 lakh from PTA funds to buy furniture for newly established government colleges in the state.

Punjab Students Union today condemned the latest decision of the state government. PSU state president Ranveer Singh Kurl said the decision was anti-student because these funds have to be used only for the welfare of students.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister Harjot Bains was not available for a comment.

Funds meant for

Payment to guest faculty; engaging instructors and technical staff for music/science classes

Providing infrastructure for classrooms, library, sports

Emergency expenditure like medical aid to injured students

Sanctioning of temporary loans to meet immediate expenditure

Contributing towards UGC development schemes

Any other expenses for the welfare of students