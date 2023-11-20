Viral video: Alcohol, meat served at 'dance party' at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex; Sikh leaders demand dissolution of PMU headed by Muslims

Chandigarh, November 20
In a shocking incident which has caused uproar among the Sikh community, a dance party was allegedly organised on the premises of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex, hurting religious sentiments.
Many Sikh leaders have come forward and condemned the "shameful incident".
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: “We had objected to the appointment of a non-Sikh person as CEO of PMU Kartarpur Corridor in 2021. Since the management board has no knowledge of Sikh Maryada; we were afraid that there might be blasphemous actions at Gurdwara complex. Our fear has come true when video of CEO Sayed Abu Bakar Qureshi drinking alcohol and eating meat at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara complex went viral yesterday!! We demand immediate dissolution of this PMU headed by Muslims whose actions have hurt the sentiments of Sikhs worldwide. @GovtofPakistan should hand over the mangt of Gurdwara Sahib to a Sikh body that adheres to Sikhi ethos and principles.”
We We had objected to the appointment of a non-Sikh person as CEO of PMU Kartarpur Corridor in 2021. Since the management board has no knowledge of Sikh Maryada; we were afraid that there might be blasphemous actions at Gurdwara complex.— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 20, 2023
Our fear has come true when video of CEO… https://t.co/fCigv72ief pic.twitter.com/lMBeo90JKH
Jagdip Singh Kahlon, general secretary of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has alleged that alcohol and meat were served during the party.
This too happened. Sacrilege at shrine in Kartarpur where people can be seen dancing, singing, enjoying a barbecue with non-vegetarian food items being organized for the crowd as they make merry, disrespecting the shrine. #KartarpurSahibControversy #GurdwaraIntegrity— Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) November 20, 2023
Strong… pic.twitter.com/37EtMQ0XAz
He strongly condemned the incident and urged the Pakistan government to take action against those responsible.
"Unacceptable! I strongly condemn the sacrilegious incident within the sacred premises of Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib where a party organised involving alcohol & meat. @GovtofPakistan should take swift action against all responsible people," Kahlon posted on X.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Harmeet Singh Kalka have taken note of the video, Khalsa Vox reported.
DSGMC spokesperson Manjit Singh Bhoma demanded a public apology from the organisers.
This is not the first time blasphemous actions have happened at Sri Kartarpur Sahib… such derogatory things have happened time & again but @GovtofPakistan didn’t take any action against the Board for making Sri Kartarpur Sahib a picnic spot!— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 20, 2023
Pak Govt should & some respect to… https://t.co/6pjmnotEVt
