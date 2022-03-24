Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Chandigarh, March 23
Saminder Singh Dhindsa went viral after his video was widely circulated on many social media platforms as he wowed people in Miami beach with his impressive dance skills.
From hip hop to bhangra, Saminder was seen dancing in a variety of dance styles.
Saminder is seen wearing a turban and a printed shirt danced with easy without any worry about anyone around him.
Sikhs are often known for winning hearts wherever they go. With their rich culture and friendly nature, they please people, even outside the country.
The video was shared on Instagram by Saminder himself. He conquered the hearts of people by perfectly selecting each beat. One commented “Bringing people together. I love it”. “Bro this is your world and we are all just living in it,” commented an Instagram user. “Yassss you are a vibe!!!” posted another. A third commented, “Sami teach me how to be as awesome as you please and thank you.” “I hope this goes viral bhahah,” commented yet another.
