Virtual hearing allowed in Hawara case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 21

A local court has allowed a plea of the prosecution to conduct hearing in two cases registered against Jagtar Singh Hawara through video conferencing.

Hawara is serving life term at Tihar Jail in Delhi for the assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

Two FIRs were registered against Hawara in police stations, Sector 36 and Sector 17, Chandigarh, 18 years ago.

The cases were registered with the allegations that the accused was planning to wage a war against the Government of India with weapons and explosives.

AS Chahal, counsel of Hawara, argued that the accused was already undergoing life sentence in the assassination case of Beant Singh. Due to these pending cases, Hawara’s parole proceedings could not be started.

The counsel argued that other accused were either convicted or acquitted in these FIRs but the trial of Hawara was not started which is injustice with the accused.

The counsel demanded that Hawara should be produced physically in the hearings. He also demanded that Hawara be shifted to Burail Jail.

After hearing of the arguments, the court allowed the application of the prosecution to produce Hawara through video-conferencing in hearing of these two cases.