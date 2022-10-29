Virtual hearings speed up disposal of cases: HC

Chandigarh, October 28
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that recording of evidence through videoconferencing normally speeds up the disposal of matters in the courts. The assertion by Justice Arun Monga came on former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s plea for recording his statement as a complainant’s witness through videoconferencing in a defamation complaint.
Sidhu’s testimony not recorded
- Ludhiana: Former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s testimony could not be recorded through videoconferencing in a complaint case on Friday
- The complainant’s lawyer made a request before the CJM that they do not want to examine Sidhu through videoconferencing as they intend to challenge the HC order
Justice Monga, in the order available today, asserted the rules framed by the HC for recording evidence of witnesses through videoconferencing were also intended to facilitate and speed up the disposal of matters in the courts.
Sidhu was seeking the quashing of Ludhiana Chief Judicial Magistrate’s order dated October 15, whereby his application to record his statement as a complainant’s witness through videoconferencing in a defamation complaint was dismissed. The defamation complaint was filed by Balwinder Singh Sekhon against ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Sidhu’s name was given by the complainant as his witness.
Justice Monga added the facts of the case did not seem to justify refusal to record the petitioner’s evidence through videoconferencing. The case was at the pre-summoning stage of recording preliminary evidence and his cross-examination was not required.
