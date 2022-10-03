Visa refusal to Haj pilgrim exposed Pakistan’s dual face, says Shahi Imam

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 2

Taking umbrage to the refusal by the Pakistan government to grant transit visa to a Haj pilgrim, Shihab Chottur from Kerala, Shahi Imam, Punjab, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani said the man met him while passing through the state and apprised him of the embassy’s decision.

Addressing mediapersons here today, Shahi Imam said it was clear that the Pakistan embassy in Delhi had cheated the man, who was on the pilgramage on foot, by the last-minute change in its stand.

He said for the first time in the past over 75 years, an Indian Muslim had taken upon himself to undertake the Haj pilgrimage on foot but it was also most unfortunate that the government of an Islamic country had refused the transit visa to him. “The matter has been taken up with PM Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention so that Shihab could continue his journey via China and Kazakhstan.”

Meanwhile, Shahi Imam, who will accompany the pilgrim till Amritsar on Monday, expressed his gratitude to the state for security cover.

#Kerala #muslims #Pakistan