Bhagwant Mann visits native village Satauj to give DSR push

Sangrur, May 3
Kick-starting a special drive to promote direct seeding of rice (DSR) from his native village Satauj, CM Bhagwant Mann exhorted the residents to adopt the technique to become a role model for the entire state. Majority of residents assured him of adopting DSR.
“I need your support to convince entire Punjab. First of all, my village should adopt DSR and become a model village, if I want to see it succeed across the state,” said Mann.
“Apart from Rs 1,500 per acre aid, we will also give MSP on non-paddy and non-wheat crops,” said Mann, adding he had directed officials to provide good quality pesticides to farmers and take a strict action against all those selling spurious seed and pesticides.
