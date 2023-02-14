Visually impaired tie the knot

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 13

“Love is blind”, but not for this visually impaired couple, who got married on Sunday. Lovepreet Singh and Bani Gurleen say that love has given them eyes and enabled them to see what others fail to see.

While Lovepreet of Jalalpur village of Begowal is a music teacher at Government Primary School, Khambra, Bani is doing BEd from Lyallpur Khalsa College here and is an IAS aspirant.

Both of them were friends and had come across each other through various associations and participation in conventions.

“Since Lovepreet is well-versed with tech gadgets and special softwares, Bani used to take his help whenever she encountered a trouble in their use. Lovepreet always had a solution to her problem. That is how they started to know each other, got fine-tuned and began to enjoy each other’s company. We too felt that both were independent enough to lead a happy life together. When the marriage proposal was initiated, both sides gave the consent to it,” said Bani’s father Sukhvinder Paul Singh Arora.

Flaunting stylish sunglasses, both were dressed in pink as their marriage was solemnised at a marriage palace here on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road. Bani’s mother Meenu Arora expressed her apprehensions, “Before the wedding ceremony was to take place, I was a bit worried, but everyone was so supportive. As ‘anand karaj’ was to be performed at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Model Town, here, everyone, including the gurdwara staff, cooperated with us and told the couple not to sit down and get up after every ‘phera’, which is the normal ritual, and just keep standing. As they were to take the four rounds, their cousins lent them support and gave them directions, owing to which everything went very well.”