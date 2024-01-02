VK Singh takes over as Special Chief Secy to CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh today assumed charge of Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister in the presence of senior officers of the state government.

Chairing a meeting after taking the charge of office, the Special Chief Secretary said the percolation of pro-people and development-oriented policies of the government would be his top priority. He said along with it, major thrust would be laid on providing clean, efficient, effective, responsive and transparent administration to people.

Singh said no stone would be left unturned for this noble cause, adding that he asked officers to make sure that people were benefited by the schemes of the government.

The Special Chief Secretary also said as per the commitment of the government, thrust would also be laid on key sectors like education, health, employment, industrial development among others. He also underlined the need for ensuring that people got the benefits of the citizen-centric services in a time-bound manner.