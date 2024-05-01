‘Vote den chaliye’: Election song launched for Malerkotla voters

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 30

The social media and environment in the constituency is abuzz with a melody educating masses about the significance of voting in democracy through a video ‘Vote den chaliye’.

Poll mascot to popularise the song According to Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner-cum- District Election Officer, warm response received to the audio-visual display of the song on social media platforms substantiated that the creators had exploited Punjabis’ fondness for music and turned that love into catchy voter awareness campaign. ‘Samajhdar Begum’, the electioneering mascot for Malerkotla district will also be used to popularise the song at every nook and cranny of Malerkotla and Amargarh Assembly segments, the District Election Officer added.

Composed by Dr Anu Gaur and sung by Dr Arvinder Kaur under supervision of SVEEP nodal officer Parul Raizada, the song was released by the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Pallavi during a brief function held today. SSP Simrat Kaur was also present in the ceremony held at the Administrative Complex here.

Appreciating gestures shown by the authorities at KMRD Jain College, DEO Pallavi said the song had drawn attention of thousands of voters on social media within hours of its launch on Tuesday morning.

“Warm response received to the audio-visual display of the song on social media substantiated that the creators had exploited Punjabi’s fondness for music and turned that love into catchy voter awareness campaign,” she said, maintaining that Additional District Election Officer Rajpal Singh, Assistant Commissioner Harbans Singh, Assistant Returning Officers Aparna MB and Gurmit Kumar Bansal had been advised to explore chances of making use of smart phones of personnel at various government departments for dispersing the message as far as possible. ‘Samajhdar Begum’, electioneering mascot for the district will also be used to popularise the song at every nook and cranny of Malerkotla and Amargarh Assembly segments.

The creators of the song have tried to make it catchier by giving visual impact through pictures of various election related events undertaken in the district till now. Terming the voting as constitutional duty, the song tones up residents to keep their identity cards ready for identification at polling booths besides highlighting communal harmony, secularism, youth migration to foreign countries and special arrangements at ‘pink booths’ and making adequate arrangements for transportation of senior citizens and sick voters on the day of polling.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Environment #Malerkotla #Social Media