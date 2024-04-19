‘Vote to save democracy’: Bhagwant Mann starts AAP campaign in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Zirakpur, April 18

“The coming General Election is not about anyone winning or losing, it is about saving our democracy from dictatorship,” said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while launching the party campaign here today.

“The self-centred dictator works only for putting opposition leaders in jail. The country needs a voice that speaks the truth without fear. ‘Jail da badla vote, zulm da jawab vote’,” he said.

Addressing the “Mission AAP 13-0” campaign in Punjab, Mann said, “Give us all 13 seats in Punjab; give us all seats in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Goa, and you will have lightened the lamp for a voice that will safeguard your interests in Parliament.”

“AAP candidates and leaders are not sons of ministers or the Chief Minister. They are common hard-working, honest and true representatives of the common man. Our leaders don’t have bags of money, but no opposition can beat us when it comes to hard work and dedication,” Mann said.

He said, “Wherever Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal goes, he ends politics of corruption. We know the BJP is scared, we aren’t.”

Mann said, “The BJP-led Central Government did not let our farmers enter the Capital. Now, when our farmers are not letting BJP leaders into their villages, the leaders are feeling the heat. Whatever they are facing today is the outcome of their anti-people decisions and deeds. Looting Punjab, they have left the state in a financial crisis.”

He said the Centre was responsible for high inflation and unemployment. The AAP government was providing 300 units of free electricity every month and 90 per cent of households were getting zero electricity bills. Government schools had been made world class and children were getting quality education for free. He said the state government had opened over 800 mohalla clinics to provide free health facilities to people. He urged people to vote for AAP in the June 1 elections.

The party candidates present on the occasion included Kuldeep Dhaliwal (Amritsar); Malwinder S Kang (Anandpur Sahib); Gurmeet S Khuddian (Bathinda), Karamjeet Anmol (Faridkot), Gurpreet Singh GP (Fatehgarh Sahib), Jagdeep Kaka Brar (Ferozepur), Amansher S Sherry (Gurdaspur), Ashok Parashar Pappi (Ludhiana), Pawan Kumar Tinu (Jalandhar), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Khadoor Sahib), Dr Balbir Singh (Patiala) and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal (Hoshiarpur). Meet Hayer is the party candidate from Sangrur.

