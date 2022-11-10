Voters seek right to recall elected representatives

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, November 9

The prolonged absence of BJP MP Sunny Deol from his constituency, the latest being his ongoing two-year long hiatus, is weighing heavily on the minds of his voters with voices to bring in the right to recall getting louder with each passing day.

Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar, chairman, Gurdaspur Planning Board, said: “Why cannot our parliamentarians enact such a law? After all, it is an instrument to enhance the accountability of MLAs and MPs. It allows citizens to seek recall of their representative, even before his tenure ends.”

“States like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar have such a mechanism in place for local bodies. Where do we go if our representatives turn out to be incompetent or fail to deliver on promises?,” he said.

He contended an added advantage would be that candidates would not spend large amounts of money during their campaigns owing to the fear of being recalled.

“Our MP remains perennially invisible. Why did he contest when he knew he could not do justice with his job?,” asked realtor Manjit Singh Dala. Former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa contended that had there been such a law in place, Deol would have been recalled by now.

#BJP #Gurdaspur #sunny deol