Voting for Punjab’s two Rajya Sabha seats on June 10

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

The polling for two seats of Rajya Sabha in Punjab is going to take place on June 10.

With the term of two members of the Rajya Sabha elected from the State of Punjab is due to expire in July 2022, Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced schedule for biennial Elections to the Council of States from the State of Punjab.

The term of office of Rajya Sabha members, including Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh, elected from the State of Punjab is due to expire on their retirement on July 4.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju on Thursday said according to the schedule, the issue of the notification is on May 24 and Last date of making Nominations would be May 31, while scrutiny of nominations would be done on June 1. The last date of withdrawal of candidature has been fixed on June 3.

He said the date for polling has been fixed on June 10 from 9am to 4pm, whereas the counting will also be held on the same day at 5pm. The election shall be completed before June 13, he added.