‘Voting invites’ to be sent to electorate, says Punjab CEO

Chandigarh, April 30

State’s Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office has taken a unique initiative as part of the campaign to achieve the goal of ‘Is Vaar 70 Paar’ in the Lok Sabha election. In compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission, all the Deputy Commissioners in Punjab will send ‘voting invitation’ cards to the voters door-to-door through BLOs (booth-level officers).

CEO Sibin C said that in order to ensure maximum participation of voters in the biggest festival of democracy, the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts will send a ‘voting invitation’ to the voters, urging them to exercise their right to vote on June 1, 2024. These cards will be distributed door-to-door by the BLOs.

Sibin C further said that special election awareness campaigns are already being conducted in every district of the state on a large scale under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) and the objective of this initiative was to achieve the target of ‘Is Vaar 70 Paar’, along with making the overall experience of the voters enjoyable and satisfying during the voting process.

He stated that a QR code has also been given on the card, by scanning which, voters can also get information about their polling booth. Sibin C said that adequate arrangements are being ensured for the convenience of voters at every booth on the day of polling, including drinking water, waiting area, sheds and clean toilets.

