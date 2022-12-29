Wage a war against drugs: Akal Takht Jathedar at Shaheedi Jor mela in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 28
The three-day annual Shaheedi Jor Mela held in memory of younger Sahibzadas — Baba Zorawar Singh (9) and Baba Fateh Singh (7)—who were bricked alive by the Mughals for not embracing Islam, concluded here today.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday paid obeisance to the Sahibzadas at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.
NO PARALLEL OF SACRIFICE IN HISTORY
- Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday paid obeisance to the Sahibzadas at Fatehgarh Sahib
- He said the younger Sahibzadas resisted the brutal Mughal rule
- He said their sacrifice hardly finds any parallel in world history
He said the younger Sahibzadas resisted the brutal Mughal rule and their sacrifice hardly finds any parallel in world history.
A nagar kirtan was taken out from the Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara to Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib after performing ‘ardas’. As lakhs of devotees took part in the nagar kirtan, it took four hours to cover a distance of 2 km.
The palanquin carrying Guru Granth Sahib was placed on a decorated vehicle. HS Dhami, chief, SGPC, and Harpal Singh, head granthi, Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, among others, took part in the nagar kirtan.
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh called upon the Sikhs to follow the teachings of the Gurus and wage a war against drug abuse and female foeticide.
The DC and the SSP said no untoward incident was reported during the event and thanked devotees.
#akal takht #banwarilal purohit #fatehgarh sahib #giani harpreet singh #sahibzadas #Sikhs
