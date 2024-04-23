Wake up from slumber: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary to Congress top brass

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 22

After another senior Congress leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee joined the Akali Dal on Monday, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said candidature of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had wreaked havoc in the Jalandhar Congress.

He added that the party high command should wake up from deep slumber as the Congress’ loyalists were defecting to another parties.

“Mohinder Singh Kaypee was a senior leader. He had served as an MLA, MP and PCC chief. His father sacrificed his life for the national unity. Leaders like him felt disheartened and left the Congress.”

Earlier, Vikramjit had expressed support in favour of Kaypee for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

