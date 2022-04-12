Want to attract industry offering more jobs: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the Industry Department to simplify procedure for inter-departmental clearances in order to further strengthen the single-window system of providing no objection certificates (NOCs) to the industry, besides framing policies to attract employment-generating industry.

Chairing a review meeting of the Industries and Commerce Department, Mann said, “The industry will soon start witnessing a promising future in the state but we want to focus on attracting employment-generating industry to create job opportunities for youth.” —

