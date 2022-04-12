Want to attract industry offering more jobs: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, April 11
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the Industry Department to simplify procedure for inter-departmental clearances in order to further strengthen the single-window system of providing no objection certificates (NOCs) to the industry, besides framing policies to attract employment-generating industry.
Chairing a review meeting of the Industries and Commerce Department, Mann said, “The industry will soon start witnessing a promising future in the state but we want to focus on attracting employment-generating industry to create job opportunities for youth.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts